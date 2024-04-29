Three caught in act of allegedly burglarizing cars in Naperville, police say

Two juveniles and an adult were charged with breaking into cars early Friday morning after Naperville police found them inside a vehicle.

Officers responded to a call about 5:55 a.m. about a suspicious person pulling on car door handles in the 1500 block of Westminster Drive, a Naperville Police Department news release said.

After finding the three suspects and having them exit the vehicle in which they were seated, two of the suspects tried to flee but were subsequently taken into custody, the release said.

The adult was identified as John J. Bailey, 19, of the 7300 block of Winchester Avenue in Chicago. He and the two juveniles were charged with one count of felony burglary and multiple misdemeanor offenses, the release said.

“This was excellent work by the responding patrol officers who were able to apprehend these subjects and by the detectives who conducted a thorough follow up,” Police Chief Jason Arres said.

“I would also like to thank the members of the public who received the Naper Notify message we sent out and called us when they saw subjects fitting the description in the neighborhood.”