Three candidates for governor trade views during civil first joint encounter

Jun. 20—CONCORD — The first joint appearance of major candidates for governor Thursday remained civil and stuck to the issues as the trio exchanged views about taxes, housing, energy and workforce challenges.

For several weeks, the campaigns of Republican candidates Kelly Ayotte and Chuck Morse have traded shots over their voting records in Washington and Concord, but none of that surfaced during the forum before the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

What was noticeable at the Grappone Conference Center event was the absence of former Manchester mayor and leading Democratic candidate Joyce Craig, whose campaign cited a longstanding conflict as the reason she missed this event.

"There is a top candidate on the Democrat side that is not here today. I want you to know that I will always show up for you," Ayotte, a former U.S. senator, said in her opening statement.

Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, took part in the hourlong event.

All three vowed to oppose a states sales or income tax.

As the former Senate president and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Morse said he helped outgoing Gov. Chris Sununu make New Hampshire the freest state in the nation, according to national surveys.

"This is all making a difference in the success story that we call New Hampshire," Morse said.

They agreed that crafting the next, two-year state budget will be more difficult than in the past several years.

Warmington said the state's level of support for public schools needs to be enhanced, and she preferred the Legislature work on a solution rather than have Sununu appeal lower court rulings to the state Supreme Court.

"We need to have a bipartisan discussion about what we are going to do on school funding," Warmington said.

Both Ayotte and Morse praised Sununu for appealing the lower court decisions.

"It would be wrong in the Legislature to react to a non-elected official, a judge who said he didn't even know if the number could work, he just threw it out; that's not the way to do this," Morse said.

Accord on permit process

They each called to improve state government's response to businesses and individuals seeking state permits to build housing and other projects.

"I think that whole process needs to be made better... I think permitting, it's kind of a mess right now," Ayotte said.

Morse said part of the problem was a high vacancy rate in state government agencies, especially the Departments of Transportation and Environmental Services, which issue most permits that businesses seek.

They pledged to do more to increase state incentives to build more affordable housing.

Warmington said she would seek to convince cities and towns to loosen zoning restrictions to allow more housing density.

Later she added, "This is going to require a change in the narrative. It is not a-not-in-my-backyard situation, because the people you are keeping out of your backyard are our kids. The community that invests in housing wins."

On energy, Morse said former President Donald Trump will support more drilling for oil and greater use in the short term of fossil fuels, which is why he endorsed him.

Ayotte said she's opposed to increased state subsidies for renewable energy, warning that would raise costs on consumers that already pay among the highest rates in the country.

Warmington said New Hampshire is losing out on attracting more clean energy jobs to the state because it's failed to embrace more renewables such as the expansion of more charging stations for electric vehicles.

Morse criticized federal regulators for fast-tracking the construction of portable wind energy farms off the Atlantic Coast of New England.

While the issue never came up, Warmington took her opening and closing statements to promote her support for abortion rights and for protecting the LGBTQ+ community from legislation she said would unfairly discriminate against them.

"There is a real choice in this election, and I believe we are going to choose to live in a state where everyone can love who they love, be who they are, make their own reproductive decisions," Warmington said.

Ayotte said the real choice is between her Democratic rivals who she said would tax and spend more and her determination to make government more efficient and business friendly.

"You may think I dump on Massachusetts too much, but that model is not working. People are fleeing from their higher taxes, higher regulations, less freedom and they are coming to our state. That's what my campaign is about," Ayotte said.

