Three businesses hit in STL City, County overnight break-ins

ST. LOUIS – Three businesses were the victims of overnight break-ins early Sunday morning in St. Louis City and County.

“I’m still in that shock mode,” BW Liquor Debra Stanley told FOX 2.

Stanley’s BW Liquor in Florissant has been hit twice this year. Surveillance footage shows five hooded suspects breaking through the business front window.

Stanley said the thieves got away with more than $1,000.

90 minutes earlier, Hi-Pointe Drive-In off McCausland Avenue was hit as well. Security footage there shows a similar number of suspects who appear to be wearing the same clothes. There, thieves did not get any cash but a $25 gift card.

3 people to split $2.9M Missouri Lotto prize

“It sounds like it could possibly be the same people,” Stanley said.

Twisted Ranch in the Central West End was also a target for thieves early Sunday morning. The string of break-ins has Stanley reconsidering her business location.

“It just makes you rethink, is it really worth it?” Stanley said. “I can just go ahead and take the business somewhere else.”

Stanley did admit that would be really hard to do considering all of the positive support she has received from the community.

St. Louis County police are investigating. If you know anything that can help them with their investigation, call St. Louis Country Police at 636-529-8210.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.