Here’s How Three Astronauts Are Spending Thanksgiving In Space

NASA astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor (right) takes a group selfie with Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev (left) and ISS Commander Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency (center). More

While everyone is gathered around the table for a traditional — and terrestrial — Thanksgiving dinner, three people in particular are celebrating “turkey day” in space. This year, a German, a Russian, and an American are spending Thanksgiving some 260 miles above our planet, aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The trio is made up of NASA astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev, and German astronaut Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency — in other words, the crew of Expedition 57.

According to NASA, the three astronauts are all set for a Thanksgiving feast on the orbital outpost. They will be sharing a traditional holiday meal, including turkey, candied yams, stuffing, and spicy poundcake. As the space agency points out, the astronauts have put together their Thanksgiving meal “with fresh ingredients delivered over the weekend on a pair of new cargo ships.”

“Are you thawing out your turkey? The space station crew is preparing for Thanksgiving, too!” the Twitter account of the International Space Station posted yesterday.

Click here to continue and read more...