Three arrested in one traffic stop

Mar. 16—A single traffic stop resulted in three people being arrested for various felony drug charges.

Troopers with the Idaho State Police stopped a vehicle at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday for failing to use a turn signal going into a residence on the 3300 block of 12th Street.

Maria J. Smith, 37, of Lewiston, was the driver, Willie C. Campbell, 30, of Lewiston, was in the passenger seat and Jacob D. Gustafson, 30, of Lewiston, was in the back seat.

The trooper observed that Campbell was visibly nervous and having difficulty writing his name in a notebook, according to the probable cause affidavit.

One of the troopers was Cpl. Braeden Hammon, who used his K-9 drug detection dog, Bear, around the vehicle. Bear had a positive alert on the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Gustafson allegedly handed Hammon a zip bag that included four syringes, six white pills, one orange pill, six pipes, a blue rubber band, two saline bottles, one silver tin, burnt tin foil and three types of prescription medications. All the occupants of the vehicle were taken out and sat on the curb, according to the affidavit.

As the individuals were on the curb, one of the troopers noticed a brown zip case under Smith's legs. Smith and the case were searched and troopers allegedly found a substance suspected to be methamphetamine as well as a pipe, a straw and two other ziploc bags. Smith was then arrested, according to the affidavit.

Troopers asked Gustafson about a backpack in the vehicle and he allegedly told them there were syringes in it. Troopers searched the vehicle and found white pills, two pipes, a bent spoon with white substance, two bags of syringes, three bags with a clear white crystal with "Epsom salt" written on the bag, five silver tins and a bag of cotton balls.

The pills were identified as acetaminophen hydrocodone and located in the area where Gustafson was allegedly sitting in the car, according to the affidavit.

While troopers were searching the car, they found a crinkled Mountain Dew can allegedly held by Campbell. A piece of burnt tin foil and a blue pill, identified as fentanyl, were found in the can, according to the affidavit.

Gustafson and Campbell were also arrested and all three were taken to the Nez Perce County Jail. All three made their initial appearances before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam on Thursday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

Smith was charged with possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, a felony. She was released without bond and appointed Magyar, Rauch and Associates as her representation. Her next court date is April 1.

Gustafson was charged with possession of a controlled substance for hydrocodone, a felony. He was given a $15,000 bond and appointed public defender Rick Cuddihy. His next court date is March 25.

Campbell was charged with possession of a controlled substance for fentanyl, a felony, and attempted destruction of evidence, a misdemeanor. He was released without bond and McFarland Law Office was appointed as his attorney. His next court date is April 1.

All three were also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The maximum penalty for possession of a controlled substance is seven years in prison as well as a $15,000 fine.

