Three arrested after Mason County casino shooting, Thurston County pursuit Wednesday

Law enforcement arrested three people suspected of being involved in a shooting at a Mason County casino Wednesday after a pursuit that ended in Thurston County.

The shooting occurred before 3 p.m. at the parking garage of the Little Creek Casino Resort, according to a Facebook post by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. First responders reportedly found two victims at the scene and transported them to an area hospital for “urgent medical attention.”

Squaxin Tribal Police officers identified the suspects’ vehicle and began a pursuit that continued into Thurston County, per the post.

“Thanks to the coordination between agencies, Thurston County Sheriff deputies successfully intercepted the suspect vehicle, resulting in the apprehension of three suspects,” the post says.

The driver of the vehicle entered Thurston County off U.S. 101 with one Mason County Sheriff deputy in pursuit, according to a separate Facebook post by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

From there, the vehicle traveled down to 123rd Ave. Southwest before heading north on Littlerock Road, per the post. Tumwater police reportedly assisted in the pursuit by setting down spike strips.

The driver eventually pulled over and surrendered along with two other passengers. The Thurston County post indicates deputies detained the trio and handed them over to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of assault with a firearm.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the suspects’ vehicle. The photo shows a white, four-door sedan pulled over on the side of a roadway with its doors opened and deputies in the background.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said in their post that their detectives are investigating the shooting and pursuit.

“Good job everyone!” Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders commented on the Mason County post. “Here’s to a speedy recovery for the victims.”