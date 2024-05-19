Three arrested in Manchester after pursuit from Hooksett

May 19—Three people were arrested after fleeing from police in a car and on foot Saturday night, Hooksett police said.

Police were called to the area of Kohl's department store for a reported theft. The vehicle took off toward the area of Home Depot, which is a dead end.

An officer spotted the Kia Forte leaving the Home Depot and attempted to stop it on Route 3A, according to a news release. The vehicle continued into Manchester and the short pursuit ended when speeds reached more than 70 mph.

According to the news release, the car pulled into the Regency Place apartment complex and from there the three people fled on foot.

New Hampshire State Police and Manchester police quickly apprehended the alleged driver, Lacey Paye, 32, of Groton, Vermont, and Jacob James, 35, of Strafford.

Anthony Manning, 35, of Haverhill, was found shortly after by citizens in a garage and taken into custody by Manchester police.

Paye was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying an officer, speed and multiple drug possession charges, according to police. Paye was bailed on $500 cash and is set to appear on June 27 in Hooksett District Court.

James also was arrested on an unrelated parole warrant out of Rockingham County.

Manning was charged by Manchester police with criminal trespass and resisting arrest, as well as unrelated warrants.

Police seized the Kia Forte pending a search warrant and further investigation could lead to additional charges, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Eric Foley at 603-624-1560 x407.