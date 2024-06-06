Three arrested after loaded guns recovered after Cumberland County high school graduation

A fight after a high school graduation ceremony Wednesday morning resulted in the arrests of three people and the recovery of two loaded guns, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Latoya Evetta Council, 42, and Kasiem Randall, 44, both of Fayetteville, are each charged with possession of a weapon on an educational property. Randall is additionally charged with assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting injury and resisting a public officer.

Elijiah Kejuan Council, 20, of Fayetteville, is charged with disorderly conduct.

More: Gray's Creek fire chief arrested, charged with a felony

According to a news release, Cumberland County Safe School coordinators notified the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday about a potential fight after the Alger B. Wilkins High School graduation ceremony at the Crown Complex and additional deputies were in the area, the release said.

As a result, an official said,when a disturbance broke out in the parking lot just before 9 a.m., deputies were able to quickly respond.

During the altercation, the Sheriff's Office said, two loaded handguns were recovered.

"We sincerely appreciate the Cumberland County School's Safety Team and Board of Education for prioritizing everyone's safety as much as we do," the release said.

The incident is still under investigation and more charges may be forthcoming, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Elijiah and Latoya Council were each released from the Cumberland County jail on unsecured bails. Randall's bail was set at $10,000 secured and he has since been released from custody, jail records show.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-677-5486. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Three arrested at Alger B. Wilkins High School’s graduation ceremony