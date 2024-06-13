Three arrested after Friday night chase

Jun. 12—Three suspects were arrested late Friday night after evading police in Mt. Juliet.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, a vehicle was spotted traveling at over 90 miles per hour on Lebanon Road at around 11 p.m. Friday night. When officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, the vehicle fled.

The department stated on social media that a spike system was deployed near Park Glen Drive, and the vehicle came to a halt near Benders Ferry Road.

At 11:40 p.m., the department shared that the three suspects from a reckless vehicle had run away into a wooded area in the area of Benders Ferry Road, and that two of the three had been apprehended.

Officers later found the driver, 21, from Westmoreland, hiding in thick brush. The two passengers, 19-year-old from Hermitage and an 18-year-old from Old Hickory were arrested alongside the driver and booked into the Wilson County Jail. The department stated that all three suspects were believed to be under the influence. At press time, the names of those arrested had not been released.