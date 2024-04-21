Three arrested at DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Three people were arrested at a driving under the influence checkpoint in Chula Vista Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers conducted the checkpoint in the 1500 block of East H Street between 6 p.m. and midnight.

A total of 2,532 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint and authorities said 519 motorists were screened.

Four drivers conducted field sobriety tests and two were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, while another driver was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana, the police department confirmed.

The identity of those arrested was not immediately released.

Additionally, seven drivers were cited for driving without a license or with a suspended license.

“DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes,” the police department stated. “The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.”

