Three arrested in connection with woman found beaten, tied at Jasper County's Corner Lake

SLED has arrested three suspects in connection with the kidnapping case in Jasper County.

Just over a week after being called in by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on April 8 to assist with the case of a woman found beaten and tied at the Corner Lake Boat Landing, state police are announcing a trio of arrests.

On April 3, a white female victim was found tied, injured and unresponsive at the Corner Lake public landing. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says it has since determined the woman was kidnapped in Barnwell County and has made three arrests.

Kidnapping warrants have been obtained by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office for Adrienne Burgen Ginn, 31, Kaila Terria Bostick, 34, and Jamaal Terrell Riley, 30.

The warrants were requested on April 3, the day the woman was found, says SLED, but it took several days to bring the suspects into custody.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol apprehended Ginn on April 6 in Hampton County for driving under suspension—a second offense.SLED said Bostick and Riley were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force in Indiana on Thursday, April 11, and will be extradited to South Carolina.

The woman, who was transported to a regional hospital and later identified, is now recovering, adds SLED.

SLED’s investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact SLED at tips@sled.sc.gov or (843) 554–1111.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

