Three arrested in connection with north Austin homicide

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened last month in north Austin, according to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Around 8:40 p.m., April 29, the Austin Police Department responded to a shooting at the Villas Del Sol apartment complex on Rutland Drive. That’s near Metric Boulevard and West Rundberg Lane.

Officers arrived on the scene and found 39-year-old Lowen Alberto Ordonez Lobo outside with “obvious signs of trauma.” He later died at the hospital, according to police.

Jairo Velasquez-Lopez, 22, was identified as the getaway driver in the shooting, the task force said in a news release Tuesday. He was arrested on May 9.

The second person, Giovany Perdomo, 20, was identified as the accused shooter. He was arrested on May 13.

The third person, Nixon Marquez-Martinez, 32, was accused of ordering the murder, according to the task force. He was arrested on May 14.

All three people were booked into the Travis County Jail where they remained as of Tuesday.

