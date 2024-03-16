Three arrested for alleged child exploitation charges in St. Tammany Parish

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A joint investigation by the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit, working with the FBI and the Madisonville Police Department led to the arrest of three people for alleged child exploitation on Friday, March 15.

LSP leaders said of 24-year-old John Anthony Campanella III of Mandeville, 36-year-old Ross Brignac of Mandeville and 41-year-old Stuart Stringer of Denham Springs were arrested following an investigation.

Investigators said each person was charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

All three were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

