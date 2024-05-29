Three arrested in Albany-Dougherty Special Investigative Unit bust

ALBANY — The Albany-Dougherty Special Investigative Unit (SIU) executed a search warrant at 1309 Edgerly Ave. recently, resulting in three arrests and recovery of a number of drug-related items, according to SIU Commander Maj. Victor Camp

SIU personnel encountered Emmit Hunt Jr. outside of the residence, and after entering the location made contact with Kourtney Donnell Roberts and Olillian Be’etta Toombs. Search of the residence resulted in the following items being recovered:

— Marijuana, approximately 2,865.3 grams (6.3 pounds)

— Powder cocaine, approximately 125.6 grams (4.4 ounces)

— Mushrooms, approximately 4.8 grams

— Oxycodone, 255 pills

— Four digital scales

— $3,665 in U.S. currency

— 1 9mm Glock 19 (reported stolen out of Arlington, Texas)

— 1 .380 Glock 42 (reported stolen out of Albany)

— 1 .38 Caliber Smith & Wesson revolver

— 1 FMK AR-15 with altered serial number

All three suspects were taken to law enforcement offices and interviewed. Below listed subjects were charged and transported to the Dougherty County Jail. Charges included:

Kourtney Donnell Roberts, 32:

1. Trafficking in cocaine

2. Possession marijuana (with intent to distribute)

3. Possession of schedule II controlled substance (Oxycodone), with intent to distribute

4. Possession of drug-related objects

5. Theft by receiving stolen property (2 counts)

6. Possession of firearms during commission of a crime (4 counts)

7. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (4 counts)

8. Possession of a firearm with an altered identification

Olillian Be’etta Toombs, 41:

1. Trafficking in cocaine

2. Possession of marijuana (with intent to distribute)

3. Possession of schedule II controlled substance (Oxycodone), with intent to distribute

4. Possession of drug-related objects

5. Theft by receiving stolen property (1 count)

6. Possession of firearms during commission of crime (3 counts)

7. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (3 counts)

8. Possession of a firearm with an altered identification

Emmitt Hunt Jr., 62:

1. Possession marijuana, less than an ounce.

In addition to Camp, others involved in planning and executing the search warrant were Administrative Services Commander Capt. Dan McMullen and Field Operations Supervisor Sgt. George Barber.