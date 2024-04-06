Three arrested, about $32,000 in drugs seized by Auburn police

Apr. 6—AUBURN — Police arrested three people and seized a significant amount of illicit drugs Friday evening on South Main Street, according to an Auburn Police Department Facebook post Saturday morning.

Sabian Walker, 33, of Auburn; Caprice McAndrew, 33, of Hyde Park, Massachusetts; and Syrus Hampton, 33, of Mattapan, Massachusetts, were arrested around 5:30 p.m. Friday when police executed a search warrant at 102 South Main St.

The warrant was executed by Auburn Police Department's Proactive Community Enforcement (PACE) Unit, Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division.

The warrant was based on an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, the post said.

Officers seized 518 MDMA pills, more commonly known as ecstasy, 198 grams of crack, 91 grams of cocaine, 8.6 grams of fentanyl, 2 grams of ketamine and 99 Xanax pills.

Auburn Police Deputy Chief Tim Cougle said in an email that the MDMA pills have a value of approximately $11,000 to $12,000 and the total street value of all seized drugs is around $32,000. He said the values are a conservative estimate.

Two firearms, ammunition and $6,888 in suspected drug proceeds and other drug trafficking evidence were also seized, according to the post.

Walker, Hampton and McAndrew were each charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs and three counts of unlawful possession of schedule drugs.

Walker and Hampton were also charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Bail for Walker and McAndrew was set at $25,000 cash. Hampton was not granted bail due to an extensive criminal history and his status on federal probation, the post said.

According to the post, further charges are expected due to the quantity of MDMA pills seized by police.

