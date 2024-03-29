Three armed men arrested in Sequim home invasion robbery

Three masked gunmen broke into a Sequim home early Thursday morning and held the residents at gunpoint.

The home invasion robbery happened in a mother-in-law’s house along Riverside Road in Sequim, and someone inside the main house was able to call 911.

The caller told dispatch that three people wearing face masks showed up at the home in a white SUV with guns.

The suspects ordered the victims at gunpoint to give the residents their cell phones and car keys. They also stole power tools and power tool batteries from the victims.

As the three tried to escape, Clallam County deputies were able to stop and arrest the suspects.

Deputies obtained a warrant to search the SUV and recovered the stolen cell phones, car keys, and power tool equipment from the residents.

Deputies also discovered a .380 caliber and .25 caliber handguns, which the sheriff’s department posted on Facebook.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s office identified the suspects as 32-year-old Esco I. Rhode of Kent, 44-year-old Eloy Estrada-Morales of Tacoma, and 40-year-old Maryah R. Faletego of Tacoma.

The suspects were booked for burglary, robbery, and theft.