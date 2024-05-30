Three area students awarded Area Agency on Aging scholarships

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has selected the 2024 Scholarship Program award recipients. Scholarships are made possible by proceeds from the annual meeting sponsorships.

Ella Schag of Huron County is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biomedical science at the University of Akron. She has earned a seat in medical school at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, which she will begin after graduating from the University of Akron in May 2025. Schag aspires to become a family medicine physician, aiming to help older adults and individuals with disabilities. She is the recipient of the $2,000 scholarship award.

Ella Schag (right), recipient of a $2,000 Area Agency on Aging scholarship, with Chief of Staff Michelle Deskins.

Lindsie Doss of Marion County is a nursing student at Marion Technical College with the goal of becoming a registered nurse. Her work as an STNA in a nursing home has ignited her passion for contributing to the well-being of the aging and disabled population. Doss is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship award.

Lindsie Doss (left), recipient of a $1,000 Area Agency on Aging scholarship, with Chief Financial Officer Lori Rowland.

Nichole Peters of Richland County is pursuing a master’s of social work degree at Indiana Wesleyan University. Peters works in the Adult Protective Services unit at Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging. She is motivated to provide high-quality service to help enhance the quality of life of older adults. Peters is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship award.

Nichole Peters (center), recipient of a $1,000 Area Agency on Aging scholarship, with Community Living Supervisor Rick Meeker (left) and Chief of Community Living Trae Turner.

The Area Agency on Aging elected to provide a total of $4,000 in scholarship awards this year to individuals who will benefit the field of aging.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Area Agency on Aging awards scholarships to three area students