Three Albuquerque firefighters arrested in separate DWI incidents

Mar. 26—Three Albuquerque Fire Rescue firefighters have been suspended after being arrested for DWI in separate incidents in the past two weeks.

AFR spokesman Jason Fejer said Angelo Abeyta, 54, Rane Hanni, 37, and Mateo Keyohara, 27, are all on paid administrative leave as the agency conducts an internal investigation.

The three were charged with aggravated DWI.

Abeyta was booked into the Sandoval County Detention Center on March 14, while Hanni and Keyohara were booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on March 18 and 23, respectively.

All three were released on their own recognizance within 24 hours of being booked.

Attorneys for the three men could not be reached for comment.

"Albuquerque Fire Rescue takes off-duty incidents seriously. These actions are not representative of the mission of AFR and do not align with the standards and expectations the department holds for the members of Albuquerque Fire Rescue," AFR Chief Emily Jaramillo said in a statement. "The department is conducting an internal investigation and (is) fully cooperating with law enforcement."

The first arrest came on March 13.

Around 3:50 p.m., Rio Rancho police responded to Cleveland High School for a welfare check on a man who left the school in a pickup truck, according to a criminal complaint filed in Magistrate Court. Officers pulled over the truck nearby and police said the driver, Abeyta, was slurring his words and smelled of alcohol.

Police said Abeyta told them he drank at 9 a.m. He performed poorly on sobriety tests and blew over a 0.16 blood-alcohol level, according to the complaint.

Then, around 9:45 p.m. on March 17, Albuquerque police stopped a driver who tried to avoid a DWI checkpoint by driving onto the train tracks on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Police said the driver, Hanni, had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

Hanni told police he had not been drinking, but he performed poorly on sobriety tests and refused to take a breath test, making the DWI charge against him aggravated, according to the complaint.

Around 11:45 p.m. on March 22, Albuquerque police spotted a truck speeding near Indian School and Rio Grande NW and saw the truck go up onto a curb, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Officers pulled the truck over and the driver tried to park at a gas station, going up on the curb multiple times and "almost hitting vehicles" in the parking lot.

Police said Keyohara had bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and had trouble balancing.

"(Keyohara) just kept reiterating that he was just coming from his house down the street, over and over," according to the complaint.

Police said Keyohara took a breath test and blew twice the legal limit.