Three Alabama drowning victims identified after Gulf rescue effort

Three young men from Alabama drowned while swimming Friday in the Gulf of Mexico in Bay County. Here's what we know so far:

Who drowned in Panama City Beach?

Initially, the Bay County Sheriff's Office said only that the three victims were young men from Alabama. No other details had been released as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

About 2:30 p.m. the sheriff's office announced that it had notified next of kin and could publicly identify the three drowning victims: Harold Denzel Hunter, 25; Jemonda Ray, 24; and Marius Richardson, 24. They were from the Birmingham, Alabama area.

Related news: 3 Panama City Beach drownings bring Florida total to 5 this week. How to survive rip currents

Where did the Panama City Beach drownings happen?

According to the sheriff's office, the emergency call directed them to a part of the beach behind the Watercrest Condominiums, 6201 Thomas Drive, Panama City Beach.

Is Panama City Beach safe to swim in?

Single red flags were flying Saturday morning, which means high hazard: high surf and/or strong currents. Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a statement saying dangerous rip currents are expected through 4 a.m. Monday at beaches in Bay, Walton, Gulf and Franklin counties.

Rip currents kill 4 in 48 hours: Panama City Beach on pace to be deadliest in US

What is a rip current?

Rip currents are powerful, concentrated channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, most often found at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and near structures such as jetties and piers.

Rip currents form when incoming waves create an underwater sandbar. The waves push more water between the sandbar and the shore until it collapses and the water rushes back to the sea through a narrow gap, where it starts to spread out. But they can be difficult to see when you're in the water as the ocean over them can still be smooth.

About this time last year: Panama City Beach leads the nation in 2023 beach deaths as 3 more tourists die Saturday

Rip currents often form during or after stormy weather but can form on bright, sunny days just as easily since the weather isn't really what's causing them. Rip currents can be found at any beach with waves, at any time.

Was there a drowning earlier in the week in Bay County?

Yes. A 19-year-old man from Oklahoma drowned in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday (June 20) in Panama City Beach. The News Herald has not previously reported this drowning.

Ryker Milton

Ryker Milton was from Muskogee, Oklahoma, which is about 35 miles east of Tulsa. He was in his first year of online seminary training and was shadowing the student pastor at New Community Church, a nondenominational Christian church, according to Lead Pastor Simeon Young.

Milton was in Bay County on vacation. He's remembered as a gifted soccer player and spirit-filled minister with a bright future. Friday night, he was remembered at an impromptu student service at the church. A video of his last sermon was played.

Milton was "a living testament of how we believe students should live their lives," Young said.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: What we know about the 3 Florida beach drowning victims from Alabama