Three adults injured in Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities bus crash

NIMISHILLEN TWP. − A Stark County school bus driver on Monday lost control of a bus on Georgetown Street NE and collided with an oncoming pickup truck, according to investigators.

Three adults were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries following the crash at 4:05 p.m. on Georgetown Street NE, near state Route 44, according to a news release from the Ohio Highway Patrol.

No students were involved in the crash.

Only the driver and an aide were aboard the bus, owned by the Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The driver was traveling west on Georgetown Street NE when the 2020 Freightliner traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch and culvert.

The bus then re-entered the roadway and traveled left of center, striking a 2015 Ford F-150 that was driven by a 26-year-old Louisville man. The truck, which had been traveling east on Georgetown Street NE, had been stopped partially off the south side of the road.

The impact pushed the truck into a ditch where it rolled to its side. The bus then overturned and blocked the roadway.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, which still is under investigation.

