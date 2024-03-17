Three acts added to the schedules at Reading's Santander venues [Spotlight]

Mar. 17—ASM Global has announced three new shows coming to Santander Arena and the Santander Performing Arts Center in downtown Reading:

—Aventura, an American bachata group formed in the Bronx in the early '90s, will perform May 31 at Santander Arena. The band remade bachata for the hip-hop era, blending boy-band style and contemporary R&B smoothness with the snappy beats that define the guitar-forward Dominican genre.

—Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox will bring its 10th anniversary tour to the Santander Performing Arts Center on July 20. The group, which has played over a thousand shows on six continents, remakes the pop hits of today into the classic sounds of the legends of yesterday. Think Miley Cyrus transformed into The Platters; Bruno Mars transformed into Frank Sinatra; The Spice Girls transformed into The Andrews Sisters.

—"Night Fever, The Ultimate Bee Gees Experience," featuring the New York Bee Gees, comes to the Santander Performing Arts Center on Sept. 14. The show will feature songs from throughout the Bee Gees' illustrious career, performed by a band comprised of former members of The Alan Parsons Project, Meatloaf, Queen, Blue Oyster Cult, Riot, Herman's Hermits, Enrique Iglesias and The Rippingtons.

For tickets and more information, see santander-arena.com.

Music

The Reading Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Andrew Constantine, will perform Beethoven's timeless masterpiece, "Pastoral," during its concert Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Santander Performing Arts Center, Reading.

Renowned worldwide for its evocative portrayal of the countryside, "Pastoral" invites audiences to explore the beauty and serenity of nature through music. From babbling brooks to majestic landscapes, each movement paints a vivid portrait of the natural world, transporting listeners to tranquil realms of peace and reflection. Joining the orchestra as the guest soloist will be Jennifer Koh on violin.

The concert will also feature Barber — Essay No.1 for Orchestra and Sibelius — Violin Concerto.

For more information and ticket reservations, visit readingsymphony.org or call 610-373-7557.

Theater

Reading Community Players will hold auditions for its upcoming production of "Disney's Moana Jr." on April 7 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1559 Perkiomen Ave., Reading.

Children ages 7 to 17 and graduating seniors are welcome to try out. Show dates are June 28-29 at the Miller Center for the Arts.

"Disney's Moana Jr." is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. It features all the beloved songs from the film, including "How Far I'll Go," "Shiny" and "You're Welcome," written by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina.

For more information, go to the RCP Facebook page or readingcommplayers.com.

Books

Berks County children's author and illustrator Meg Auchenbach has released her debut picture book, "If You Are an Artist" (Peter Pauper Press), available on Amazon, Bookshop.org and at Aaron's Books, Lititz.

Inspired by her former career as an elementary art teacher, where she watched children daydream, experiment and create, Auchenbach set out to create stories that inspire magical thoughts and cultivate a sense of wonder.

The book follows a band of young artists, each with their own individual contribution, through an inspirational homage to trusting your own voice, believing in yourself and cultivating your creativity and sense of wonder to make the world a more beautiful place.

Auchenbach has been writing and illustrating books since she was a child, and has always dreamed of becoming a children's book author and illustrator. She graduated from Arcadia University with a bachelor's degree in painting, then earned a master' degree in illustration from Marywood University and a K-12 Art Education Certificate from Kutztown University. She lives in Womelsdorf with her husband and two young children.