Three-year, $160 million project to repave 10 miles of I-94 resumes Monday

BATTLE CREEK — A three-year, $160 million project to repave 10 miles of I-94 and replace or repair 17 bridges in Calhoun County resumes Monday.

Drivers can expect to contend with a single-lane closure on westbound I-94 between Exit 100 (Beadle Lake Road) and Exit 104 (M-96/Michigan Avenue and M-311/11 Mile Road) on Monday and a single-lane closure in the corresponding eastbound lanes on Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

These lane closures will allow crews to shift all four lanes of I-94 traffic to rebuild the bridges over 9 Mile Road and the Kalamazoo River.

This year, crews will be repaving I-94 between Helmer Road and 6 1/2 Mile Road, and from I-69 to 17 1/2 Mile Road, according to MDOT. Workers will be rebuilding the eastbound I-94 bridges over 6 1/2 Mile Road, M-294 (Beadle Lake Road), 9 Mile Road and the Kalamazoo River, as well as completing bridge paint work at F Drive North, I-194, and Old US-27.

There will be lane closures and traffic shifts on I-94 during the work, which is expected to be completed in mid-November. For most of the year, there will be two lanes of I-94 open in each direction with the exception of short-duration single-lane closures for traffic shifts, MDOT officials said.

In 2023, crews rebuilt the Capital Avenue bridge over I-94 and the westbound bridges over 6 1/2 Mile Road, M-294, 9 Mile Road and the Kalamazoo River.

Work in 2025 will be limited to repaving at the Battle Creek Rest Area on eastbound I-94.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

