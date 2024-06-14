Threats lead to cyberstalking arrest

OXFORD – An Oxford woman has been charged with cyberstalking after allegedly sending a series of threatening text messages last month.

A victim walked into the Oxford Police Department on May 12 to file a report on harassment. The victim was receiving threatening text messages from fake numbers and notes at their home. After the investigation, Cynahmon Lee, 23, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with felony cyberstalking.

During her initial appearance in Oxford Municipal Court, her bond was set at $5,000.