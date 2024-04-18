Threats for damaging winds, hail return to nation’s heartland

As one storm system exits the country, another is right on its heels, with thunderstorms expected to fire over a 1,000-mile stretch of the nation on Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted states from the U.S.-Mexico border through the Ohio Valley for being at an increased threat of storms, with portions of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee being at highest risk.

Unlike during the previous events, where all modes of severe weather were likely, the FOX Forecast Center warns that hail, damaging winds and flooding will be the primary threats.

"The very likely area includes Saint Louis all the way down into those areas of northern Tennessee and portions of western Kentucky. So, Paducah, again, with that potential of a very likely threat," said FOX Weather meteorologist Steve Bender.

Due to the misalignment of atmospheric ingredients, the tornado threat is not expected to be the greatest concern to forecasters, and once daytime heating subsides over the region, cells will tend to lose a lot of their punch during the overnight hours.

The slow-moving nature of the frontal boundary and recent heavy rainfall over the Ohio Valley will allow for a chance of flooding, especially on its northern and southern tiers.

Forecast models show as much as 2-3" of rain falling over the Lone Star State through the end of the week.

Further north, rainfall accumulations are not expected to be significant, but many rivers and streams in the Ohio Valley are near bankfull.

Some towns along the Ohio River have flooded twice in two weeks, due in part to an unsettled weather pattern that has communities such as Pittsburgh on track to see its wettest April in history.

The front will help to usher in unusually cold air for mid-April, which might feel chilly to some.

Where highs were recently in the 70s and 80s across the Plains, temperatures will struggle to reach the 60s.

Chicago will be one of the many cities experiencing the chill, with high temperatures through the weekend expected to be 5-10 degrees below average.

The cooler and drier air is expected to reach all the way to the Interstate 10 corridor by next week, where New Orleans could see a couple of days with highs just in the lower 70s.





