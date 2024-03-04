Threats against East Lansing synagogue land man federal prison sentence

GRAND RAPIDS — A former Lansing-area man has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for threatening violence against Jewish people.

Seann Patrick Pietila, 20, of Pickford, received his sentence in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan Monday after pleading guilty in November to a count of transmitting a threatening communication in interstate or foreign commerce via social media messages to someone outside Michigan. Judge Robert Jonker also ordered him to pay more than $10,600 in restitution and spend three years on supervised release after leaving prison.

In court records, the government said Pietila in early June 2023 told another person over Instagram that he "had a desire and a plan to kill or injure Jewish people and use a camera to stream his attack over the internet." Officials said he hoped others would record the attack and share it with more people.

Pietila was living in the Lansing area at the time he made the threats, but was residing in the Upper Peninsula when the FBI raided his home later that month. The search turned up ammunition, a shotgun, a rifle, a handgun, knives, a Nazi flag, gas masks and military manuals, officials said.

A note mentioning the Sharey Zedek Congregation in East Lansing, along with the date of "March 15th 2024," was found in his phone, the government said.

"We time it a day after each other," Pietila said in an online message, according to his indictment. "We would surely inspire others to take arms against the Jewish controlled state."

Agents learned Pietila had attended Lansing's Eastern High School during the 2020-21 school year, according to court filings. He told investigators he had moved to Pickford a week prior and previously had lived with his mother in East Lansing.

The messages he sent included anti-Semitic language and references to Adolf Hitler, and communicated plans to engage in a mass shooting "in a manner similar to a specific past mass shooter," the U.S. Attorneys Office said Monday in a news release.

"No Michigander should live in fear because of their race, ethnicity, religion, or any other protected status," Mark Totten, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan, said in the release.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on X @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Former Lansing-area man gets federal prison for making threats against East Lansing synagogue