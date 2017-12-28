Threatening to Punish People Will Never Lead to Peace, Study Shows

It’s unclear to scientists why socisn’t given way to chaos, as the self-interested humans of The Purge so horrifically depicted. The teachings of Charles Darwin, father of evolutionary biology, say that natural selection favors selfish people, so why aren’t we all out there indulging in maximum greed, lust, and gluttony?

Many have theorized that it must be the threat of punishment that keeps our worst instincts in check and allows a cooperative soci to thrive, but an international team of researchers recentlyto thrive, Many have discovered through a ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ experiment that th this is not quite so. In a study published in the December edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, they write that punishment is is actually “surprisingly ineffective in promoting cooperation.”

“While the implied message when punishing someone is ‘I want you to be cooperative,’ the immediate effect is more consistent with the message ‘I want to hurt you,’” the researchers write.

The dilemma: Testify or stay quiet?

The experimental design was based on the prisoner’s dilemma, a widely used game theory simulation that tests how much people can cooperate while still acting in their own best interest. In the classic version of the game, participants play the role of two robbers who have been caught by police and are waiting to be sentenced. If neither gives the other up, they’ll both be charged — but with a lesser crime than the one they actually did. If one testifies against the other, however, there’s a chance that person will get off free while their counterpart is put away behind bars. And if they both testify against each other, they could both be punished with the full weight of the sentence.

In this study, co-authors Marko Jusup, Ph.D., a mathematics professor at Japan’s Hokkaido University, and Zhen Wang, Ph.D., a game dynamics professor at China’s Northwestern Polytechnical University, modified the classic prisoner’s dilemma so that they could test whether the threat of punishment would force people to cooperate more.

In the first group, where the opponents were reshuffled each round, defectors prevailed over the course of 50 rounds. In the second group, where the opponents remained the same for the 50 rounds enabling them to identify cooperative neighbors, the cooperative cluster survived. In the third group, the option to punish opponents failed to boost cooperation.