Threatening email sent to Newport News, Gloucester schools

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are investigating a threatening email sent to multiple Newport News and Gloucester public schools on Thursday morning.

NNPS spokesperson Michelle Price didn’t share the contents of the email, but said in a statement it was threatening in nature. Both school divisions’ security teams were immediately notified and an investigation was launched.

“The email may be an attempt to disrupt the school day, however Newport News Public Schools is taking action,” Price said. “Out of an abundance of caution, the police department and our security team have increased patrol checks today at all schools. This increased presence, along with our enhanced safety and security measures already in place, provide more oversight of our schools and offices.”

Students and families at both districts are asked to “remain diligent and promptly report all safety and security concerns to a school administrator or law enforcement right away.”

