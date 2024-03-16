Threatened plover numbers dip slightly as Oregon beaches roped off to protect nesting

The number of Western snowy plovers in Oregon appeared to dip for a second year in a row in 2023, but biologists aren’t worried yet about the threatened shorebird.

As plover nesting season began Friday in Oregon — leading to around 40 miles of beach being roped off — the birds remain a major success story even if their numbers have come down somewhat.

Federal officials counted 433 plovers during the 2023 breeding season survey, down from a high of 532 in 2021. The number was 483 in 2022.

“I do not think it is cause for concern,” said Cheryl Strong, a wildlife biologist and plover lead for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Oregon. “If it keeps dipping for a few more years, maybe. This count is really an index of the population — we certainly miss birds on some years and weather can play a major role in this.”

Plovers are one of Oregon’s biggest success stories. Their numbers dropped to as low as 55 in 1993 and 76 in 2003, leading to them being listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act.

Beaches roped off to protect nesting

A main reason for the rebound has been the policy of roping off 40-50 miles of dry sand on coastal beaches in management units that allow plovers to hatch and thrive in peace.

That policy, which started in 2010, began anew on Friday. Plover nesting season lasts from March 15 to Sept. 15. The plover management units prohibit people and dogs tramping into the dry sand of plover nesting units, though in some cases they can bypass the areas on wet sand.

The numbers of plovers began to improve dramatically following the establishment of the roped-off units, the numbers show.

“They’re a ground-nesting bird that lays their eggs in small depressions on open sand — we call them scrapes in the sand — and rely on camouflage for protection. They need undisturbed time for the young to develop,” Strong said.

If the birds are disturbed by people, dogs, kites or drones — all of which are perceived as predators — they may fly away from their nest and put the eggs or young at risk.

Newborn western snowy plovers need space to thrive.

Reminders for recreation on designated plover beaches during nesting season:

The following are not permitted: dogs (even on a leash), driving a vehicle, riding a bicycle, camping, burning wood, flying kites or operating drones.

Foot and equestrian traffic is permitted below the high-tide line on wet, packed sand.

Respect signs and barriers to protect nesting habitat.

“We’re making great strides in reversing the decline of this species,” Siuslaw National Forest biologist Cindy Burns said in a news release. “But it takes all of us, so we urge people to do their part to understand nesting season rules and to share the beach this spring and summer.”

Have plovers hit capacity?

Beyond plover numbers improving is the fact that they’ve expanded their range, Strong said.

“We’ve seen them expand their range to the north and south. We now have plovers in every coastal county in Oregon. It’s quite a turnaround,” Strong said last year.

Indeed, the slight downtick could mean plovers have “reached their capacity of sorts and that somewhere around this number is how many plovers the Oregon Coast can support,” Strong said. “But that is not a well-supported hypothesis, just a thought!”

In Oregon and Washington, plover numbers have surpassed the totals that would cause them to be delisted, but for that to happen, they’d also need to reach management target numbers in each unit of California, which so far hasn’t happened.

For now, the roped-off units will remain in place. In the future, the size and scope of the closed areas could be amended, but not at this point, Strong said.

New plover activity

With plover numbers expanding, visitors might see new areas roped off, officials said.

"For example, visitors to Sand Lake Recreation Area may see small roped off areas near the lake’s inlet to protect active nests, and may encounter plovers on the beach," a news release said. "Beachgoers are encouraged to protect these birds by restricting recreation activities to wet sand areas, avoiding roped off nesting areas, packing all trash out and keeping dogs on leash."

Where to see western snowy plovers in Oregon

As far as where people can see plovers in action, Strong suggested visiting South Beach near the jetty in Newport during the winter, when large flocks of plovers can come together. She also said the Portland Audubon Society does guided walks to view plovers in the wild.

“They’re a very hearty little bird,” Strong said previously. “If we just give them a little space, they’re quite resilient.”

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Western snowy numbers dip slightly in Oregon as nesting begins