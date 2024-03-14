Here’s when threat of tornado, large hail hits Dallas-Fort Worth; how long it’ll stay

Severe storms expected to hit Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday will arrive in the region much later in the afternoon after a cap of warm air dissipates, the National Weather Service Fort Worth office says in an email.

“Storms will increase in coverage and intensity late this afternoon and evening with a threat for large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a few tornadoes,” according to the weather service.

The storm had been telegraphed by the NWS as early as Monday this week, but the latest forecast points to severe weather arriving later and hanging around longer than had been expected.

“Additional showers and thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of the front Friday, with a potential for additional strong or severe thunderstorms in Central Texas,” according to the NWS. “Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue Friday night into the weekend, but the overall severe weather threat will be low during this time period.”

Storms will increase in coverage late this afternoon/evening with a threat for large hail, damaging winds and perhaps a few tornadoes. Additional showers and storms will develop along the front Friday, with strong or severe thunderstorms possible in Central Texas. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/BDqBMTs5pG — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 14, 2024

The weekend temperatures are going to cool off a bit as a cold front arrives in North Texas. Expect highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. But the threat of more rain continues throughout Saturday and Sunday, only letting up by the start of next week.

Rain chances will persist through the upcoming weekend before tapering off early next week. The potential for severe storms will diminish, but multiple rounds of rainfall could result in flooding issues. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/wevsh3apiB — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 14, 2024

Texas is heading into its season of severe weather when tornadoes occur the most. The weather service warns residents to be weather aware and know what to do when a tornado warning is sent.