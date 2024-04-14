Threat of thunderstorms Sunday evening as front moves through. Monday temps in the 70s

Much of northern New Jersey could see thunderstorms moving across the area around sunset today and into the evening hours, according to the National Weather Service forecast office at Mount Holly.

With the instability comes the possibility, however slight, of a tornado,

"Overall, everything really isn`t lining up perfectly for a widespread severe event, and the thinking is that it will be more localized due to the relatively limited instability," the NWS forecast notes, adding: "The Storm Prediction Center now has a slight risk for the southern Poconos and portions of the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey."

A "slight risk" generally implies that severe weather events are expected to be isolated with less than 5 percent of the area getting a storm, although rainfall may be more expansive.

Weather forecast for Sunday evening, April 14, 2014, as per the National Weather Service

Sarah Johnson, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Mount Holly, said the "risk" of severe weather is mainly confined to farther west in areas of central and eastern Pennsylvania.

While it is early for most people to have outdoor or patio furniture outside, such loose items should be placed in a secure location, although Johnson said there is only a slight chance of strong winds reaching into New Jersey.

Farther to the east, the chances go down even more since there will no longer be the heating effect from the sun as the front moves eastward.

"The primary concern is with 'straight-line' winds, and in areas further west where they would still be getting (daytime) heat in the air," she explained. "Straight-line" winds are those not associated with a tornado.

That being said, the forecast does note that there remains a slight possibility of a tornado as the front goes by because of shifting winds and shear aloft.

Threat of rain should be over by midnight and temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight for most of northern New Jersey although there may be some pockets in the upper 40s.

Monday will see temperatures in the 70s as high pressure and clear skies move in through the night and remain into Tuesday.

Cloudy weather will return to the area for later in the week as the front stalls just to the south of the area allowing cool, moist air and clouds to rule. The forecast calls for a chance of showers each day through Friday.

And, while temperatures will seem cooler than early in the week, forecasters said they will actually be fairly close to average for mid-April.

