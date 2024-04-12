Threat of thunderstorms grows for Kansas City as severe weather looms for central U.S.

Sunny skies and temperatures near 90 degrees will be possible in the metro this weekend, but a stormy start to next week could bring powerful thunderstorms to the Kansas City area, according to the National Weather Service.

Mild and dry weather is expected in the Kansas City area on Friday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 60 after a chilly start, the weather service said. Typically, the metro sees temperatures around 65 degrees this time of year.

In the afternoon, the relative humidity will drop below 30%, leading to slightly elevated fire weather concerns. Winds could be breezy, with gusts around 20 mph.

“A notable warm up is expected beginning on Saturday and continuing through middle next week . . .” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. Afternoon temperatures will be 20 degrees above normal in many cases.

For Kansas City, temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s on Saturday and the upper 80s on Sunday.

For those wondering if this could be the earliest that the metro has seen temperatures reach 90 degrees, the answer is no. It is unusual to have 90-degree weather this time of year. The record first 90-degree day in Kansas City was on March 21, 1907, when temperatures reached 91 degrees. Typically, Kansas City’s first 90-degree day is May 27.

Overnight temperatures this weekend will be in the low 60s.

‘Significant severe weather’ likely

The start of next week will see the chance of powerful thunderstorms returning to the Kansas City area.

“Significant severe weather possible late afternoon Monday through Tuesday evening across the central states,” the weather service’s Storm Prediction Center said in its severe weather outlook.

While stronger storms are expected to be over parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, the chance for severe weather in the metro area is growing.

The timing of the storms in the Kansas City area is Monday afternoon or evening and continuing overnight. The main threat from the storms will be damaging wind, hail and locally heavy rainfall.

“There still remains considerable uncertainty to the details; specifically the track and timing of key features,” the weather service said. It expects to fine tune the forecast over the coming days.

“Please continue checking for updates as the forecast is refined,” the weather service said on X, formerly Twitter.