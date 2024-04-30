Threat reported at state Capitol but quickly cleared. Investigation is ongoing.

Kentucky State Police reported a threat at the state capitol building in Frankfort on Tuesday but quickly gave the all-clear.

The agency said via Twitter there is no "no threat at this time" after initially asking the public to avoid the area.

The Kentucky State Police also said a "preliminary investigation indicates the threat was a hoax call." According to a search of the phone number, the threat in Frankfort appeared to be linked to similar incidents in other locations.

The agency said the investigation into the incident is "ongoing."

Kentucky State Police representatives did not immediately respond to requests for further details.

The legislature is not currently in session. However, many people work at the Capitol year-round. The building houses the offices of the governor and first lady, the Secretary of State, the Supreme Court, and others.

This story may update.

*UPDATE*

The building has been cleared and there is no threat at this time. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) April 30, 2024

Reach Rebecca Grapevine at rgrapevine@courier-journal.com or follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @RebGrapevine.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky State Police reported a threat at the state Capitol.