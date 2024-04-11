Threat posted to social media prompts police response to Kettering middle school

Police were called to a Kettering middle school Wednesday morning after a student posted a threat to social media.

In a message sent to Van Buren Middle School families, principal Matthew Salyer said a student posted the threat to social media while on a school bus heading to school.

Several students reported the comments to school officials.

“The student was immediately brought to the office and admitted to posting the statement as a joke. The school notified the Kettering Police Department,” Salyer said.

The district is planning to pursue disciplinary actions against the students “according to Board Police and our Student Code of Conduct.”

“We commend the students for reporting this information directly to school staff. Please continue to encourage your children that when they hear or see something concerning to report it to you or another trusted adult at school,” Salyer told district families.