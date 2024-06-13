With threat of more rain, here’s where to get sandbags in several South Florida cities

Residents in several South Florida cities wanting to prepare for the threat of flash floods can pick up sandbags Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Administrators are distributing sandbags in the cities Miami, Opa-locka, Miami Beach, North Miami, and Miramar.

The city of Miami’s sandbag distributions are at 2755 SW 37th Ave. and Little Haiti Soccer Park, 6301 NE 2nd Ave. Commissioners Manolo Reyes and Christine King, along with Mayor Francis Suarez, sponsored the distributions.

In order to obtain any sandbag(s), you must be a Miami resident and bring a valid ID. The distribution will go on until supplies run out.

In Opa-locka, free sandbags are being given out to residents at the Public Works Department at 12950 NW 42nd Ave. The hours are from Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents may obtain up to 6 sandbags and must show a proof of residency.

Miami Beach workers are providing sandbags at 2111 Collins Ave. and 225 79 St. on Thursday and Friday from noon until 4 p.m.

North Miami is distributing sandbags at the North Miami Motor Pool at 1855 NE 142nd St. The distribution began at 11 a.m. Thursday. Identification is required and there will be six bags distributed per property.

Miramar has three locations with sandbag distributions: Sunset Lakes, located at 2801 SW 186th Ave., Multi-Service Complex located at 6700 Miramar Parkway, and Lakeshore Park, located at 8915 Miramar Parkway.

Miramar households will receive up to five sandbags while supplies last. The distribution began Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and it will continue on Friday, June 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m

More updates and information can be found on each cities respective websites and social platforms.