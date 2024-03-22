Threat made against Norfolk school, man arrested early Friday
Norfolk police arrested a 37-year-old man after a threatening message was left on an answering machine at the Norfolk Public High School.
Norfolk police arrested a 37-year-old man after a threatening message was left on an answering machine at the Norfolk Public High School.
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament tips off today. Are you ready to tune in?
U.S. News & World Report names its 9 Best Cars for Families in 2024. Toyota secured three wins, the Chrysler Pacifica gets its first Minivan category win.
If you’re an independent contractor, you’re responsible for your own tax withholding. Learn how to file your return and make estimated tax payments.
Treat your 2024 grad to one of these fun and functional finds at Amazon, Anthropologie and more.
After months of speculation about Kate Middleton's health, the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video on Friday.
Connect directly to other devices for sharp, clear sound while taking calls, streaming music and watching TV.
The Wizards, Pistons, Spurs, Hornets and Trail Blazers are playing out the string, but each team features some things worth keeping an eye on … and maybe even getting a little excited about.
VW recently announced the ID. Buzz GTX, a higher-performance and more aggressively styled electric van destined for Europe later this year.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman make their last stop in their 2024 MLB division preview series, ending with the AL Central where they discuss the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals & the Chicago White Sox.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday over a controversial Texas law that allows state law enforcement to arrest and detain people they suspect of entering the country illegally.
Riley Strain, a 22-year-old finance student who was set to graduate in May, was drinking with friends at Luke’s 32 Bridge on March 8.
GrandeLash and GrandeBrow will make a believer out of you, and both are majorly marked down right now.
Higher oil prices are driving up prices at the pump.
Still Wakes the Deep for the PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), the Xbox Series X|S and the PS5 will be available on June 18, 2024.
Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. How some VCs are holding back an IPO rush: A recent Becca investigation unearthed an interesting finding, namely that it may not be the fault of late-stage founders that their companies are not going public.
Meditation apps can help newbies start a new practice and help others add variety to theirs. These are the best meditation apps you can use right now.
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Round continues this Friday.
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is concerned that the merger Three and Vodafone announced last year could lead to "substantial lessening of competition" and might conduct an in-depth investigation into the deal.
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament tips off today. Are you ready to tune in?