Threat of large hail, possible tornadoes return to Dallas-Fort Worth. Here’s what to know.

Severe weather returns to the Dallas-fort Worth forecast mid-week as threats range from large hail and damaging winds, to tornadoes.

Scattered thunderstorms are in the mix over Central Texas Wednesday afternoon, with the highest coverage of storms staying south of the Metroplex, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth office.

The main threat for these storms are large hail and damaging winds, along with possible tornadoes. Only days ago, the region saw multiple tornadoes touch down.

Severe weather is in store for North Texas on Wednesday and Thursday.

In North Texas, a cluster of storms will develop west of the Metroplex Wednesday afternoon and move east across the region in the evening hours and overnight, the NWS said.

A low risk of large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible, but damaging winds and flash flooding will be the main concerns. Storm timing for Dallas-Fort Worth will range from midnight to 3 a.m. Thursday.

Rainfall amounts from the storms in North Texas over Wednesday and Thursday will bring flooding concerns.

Thursday afternoon will bring a break in thunderstorms, before additional storms develop west of the Metroplex later in the day.

Overnight Thursday and into Friday, a cluster of storms will move into North Texas and bring risks of damaging winds, large hail and possible tornadoes, the NWS said.

Rainfall totals from the storms Wednesday and Thursday will range from 2 to 4 inches, bringing flooding concerns to the region.

“The additional rainfall will reignite flooding concerns, especially where heavy rain caused flooding issues over the past several days,” the NWS said.