Threat forces evacuation of Ann Arbor Marriott during Motor City Furry Con, again

Amelia Benavides-Colón, Detroit Free Press
Motor City Furry Con attendees were forced from their hotel rooms just before 9 a.m. on Sunday after a threat forced an evacuation for the second year in a row, according to convention officials.

The source and details of the threat have not been made public as of Sunday morning. During last year's convention, organizers received an emailed bomb threat causing a temporary evacuation.

The Motor City Furry Con, a Michigan convention for those who appreciate the anthropomorphic lifestyle, took to social media on Sunday to announce a full hotel evacuation at 8:49 a.m. The post encouraged attendees to gather in the exterior golf course or leave the premises, but not loiter in vehicles.

X user @Terrakoon posted a makeshift water station set up for evacuees outside of the hotel, thanking those who made the area available.

Event attendee Scoops took to social media to celebrate the second year of being an evacuee.

Despite the groggy start to the morning, Scoops told the Free Press Sunday afternoon they felt the evacuation was handled well by staff.

"Some people went home, but a lot stayed around to have a bit of a lawn party. I’ve stayed around to catch up with friends (and sober up a bit), it's been all-in-all alright," he said. "I'll be sticking around, at least until things get shut down."

The Free Press left messages with Ypsilanti police, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office and the Ann Arbor Marriott Hotel. The Motor City Furry Con did not respond to a request for comment.

The convention remains evacuated as of just before noon Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ann Arbor Marriott evacuated during Motor City Furry Con, again