What threat does North Korea pose to the US?
ABC News' Martha Raddatz reports from Seoul, South Korea on the North Korea nuclear threat.
Jeffrey: I never got why North Korea is trying to prove by test launching their nuclear arsenal. Nobody is interest in invading their nation, all we want is peace in the region. Just think of all the hungry North Korean mouths they could feed instead as well as making it a better place for their people to live.
