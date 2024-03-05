'Threat to democracy': Crimes against mail system pile up in Greater Cincinnati

U.S. Postal Inspectors and other federal officials are working to shore up any security gaps that may exist with arrow keys. As part of this effort, the Postal Service announced last year that it is replacing 49,000 locks used on old boxes with electronic locks.

A 19-year-old Colerain Township man pleaded guilty to robbery Friday. In Ohio, that offense usually carries a maximum sentence of eight years in prison, but Lamarion Gray faces up to 25 years in prison.

That's because Gray pleaded guilty to robbing a mail carrier, a crime that has exploded across the country in the wake of the pandemic.

Last year, there were 18 cases of mail theft and robbery in Greater Cincinnati, more than double the number from the year before, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. There have been hundreds of cases nationally.

The integrity of the mail

Part of the reason that Gray is facing such a steep penalty is that he was prosecuted federally. In Cincinnati, that's the job of Ken Parker, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Parker has prosecuted or is currently prosecuting six cases from 2023. He said these cases affect the most intimate parts of people's lives: medical records, identification, finances, passports, parent obligations and even the integrity of our elections.

Tampering with the mail at a time when mail-in ballots are so crucial is a "threat to our democracy," he said.

"Our job is to protect these postal workers and to protect the integrity of the mail," Parker told The Enquirer.

More: How to protect yourself from USPS mail theft

'Arrow key' theft cases pile up

In the past several months, Parker has seen several successful prosecutions. Many of the crimes he's investigated have centered around "arrow keys." These keys allow postal workers to open mail dropboxes, the big blue ones found bolted to sidewalks.

Criminals who steal these keys can raid the boxes for checks, cash and other valuables.

In December, 19-year-old mail carrier Demarco Tapplar pleaded guilty to selling his arrow key. Prosecutors say he was paid with altered checks stolen from the mail.

Also in December, Antonio Toombs and Larenzo Brandon were indicted on charges that they assaulted two U.S. mail carriers in October to take their arrow keys.

Between July 2022 and June 2023, three men were responsible for taking between $250,000 and $550,000 from 10 different victims by stealing from the mail collection boxes. After multiple police chases, one of the men, Brandon McCollum, was found with a stolen arrow key. The three men have all been sentenced to multiple years in prison.

In April, five people were indicted in a crime ring that allegedly involved the robbery of a postal carrier in the Villages of Roll Hill and the theft of mail from at least four drop boxes around Cincinnati.

Prosecutors say William Lindsay, Arnando Miller, Derray Kennedy, Monae Mosley and Amos Ashley would borrow or rent cars to move throughout the city and take mail. They would "wash" checks of the old ink and then deposit them in the accounts of their associates, court documents state.

At least two members of this group have pleaded guilty.

Mail thefts have surged nationwide since the pandemic. Hundreds of stolen checks, credit cards and pieces of mail recovered after an arrest in Apple Valley, California, in 2022.

Robbed at gunpoint

In July 2023, Gray held a postal carrier at gunpoint on Cliffside Drive in Colerain Township and demanded her keys, according to court documents. She handed over both her arrow key and the keys to her mail truck.

Surveillance cameras in the neighborhood allowed police to retrace Gray's steps after the robbery and led them to a house he frequents, a vehicle he used and eventually his home where he lives with his mother.

After tracking the vehicle for some time, investigators searched it and both homes in August. In the car, they found a distinctive gold barrel of a gun matching the weapon used in the robbery. The handle of the firearm was found in one of the homes.

More: Ohio mail carrier shot, killed while in USPS van in 'targeted attack,' police say

Wrapped inside a glove in the car were the arrow key and the mail truck keys, court documents state.

They also found "numerous checks and articles of mail that had not yet been processed by the U.S. mail, which is indicative of mail that has been stolen from ... collection boxes," the documents state.

On Friday, a sentencing hearing for Gray had not yet been scheduled.

Ken Parker says mail crimes threaten democracy in an age when mail-in ballots are common.

38 cases in Cincinnati and Columbus

Of the 18 cases in and around Cincinnati involving mail theft and robbery in 2023, Parker said six have been solved so far. He said there are another 20 cases in Columbus and 12 of those have been solved.

Parker said it is impossible to know if this criminal trend has peaked or if it will continue to grow.

"Has greed peaked?" Parker asked.

He said his office, the U.S. Postal Inspectors and other federal officials are working to shore up any security gaps that may exist with arrow keys. As part of this effort, the Postal Service announced last year that it is replacing 49,000 locks used on old boxes with electronic locks.

He wants the public to know that these crimes will not be tolerated and penalties for tampering with the mail are stiff.

He said committing these crimes is like playing a scratch-off lottery ticket. Breaking into a blue mail collection box could give you nothing, but it could also cost you 10 years of life in prison, he said.

"I hope they don't forget how crucial the mail system is," Parker said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mail theft: USPS, feds crack down as arrow key robberies rise