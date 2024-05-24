THPD: Two arrested after suspected auto theft

May 24—Two people were arrested Thursday after a police dog tracked them down after a suspected vehicle theft, the Terre Haute Police Department said.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at 7:30 p.m. on a suspected stolen vehicle near North Third Street and Second Avenue. Both the driver and passenger fled on foot.

Police established a perimeter while awaiting a police dog's arrival. K9 Vader first tracked the driver who was located several blocks away hiding in a fenced in backyard. The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Vader then located the passenger, who was found several blocks away in the common area of an apartment building.

Christopher M. Brown, 33, of Terre Haute, was placed under arrest on charges of auto theft, driving while suspended and resisting law enforcement.

Stephanie C. Nix, 31, of Terre Haute, was placed under arrest on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.