THPD says two arrested after theft, chase

Mar. 14—Two men were arrested after officers were called to a report of a burglary in progress at a house under construction about 3:30 a.m. today (Thursday, March 14.)

They are:

* Eric Patton, 37, of Terre Haute, booked on charges of resisting law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident, theft.

* Zachary Stableton, 30, of Terre Haute,booked on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement.

The Terre Haute Police Department said officers responded to a burglary report at a residential construction site near South 29th Street and Hulman Avenue and saw an SUV towing a trailer fleeing the site.

A vehicle chase ensued, and it ended near South 22nd Street and Washington Avenue when the SUV left the roadway and struck several concrete blocks.

Both driver and passenger ran, but officers quickly caught the driver, while K9 Rocky located the passenger in a nearby backyard. He surrendered without further incident.

Building materials were recovered and returned to the owners, police said.