THPD says Sunday stabbing was fatal, arrest made

Mar. 26—Terre Haute police on Tuesday afternoon released details in a Sunday stabbing at the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites, 1 West Honey Creek Drive — including that a person died and an arrest has been made.

Dead is Vito Bugni, 43, police said.

Arrested was James Ready, 19, of Terre Haute. Vigo County Jail records available online show he was booked shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. He has a Wednesday afternoon court appearance set on preliminary of charges of murder, battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.

City police had not previously disclosed the stabbing resulted in death.

Police said they went Sunday evening to the Econo Lodge and found Bugini had suffered a severe abdominal injury.

Officers gave aid until Terre Haute Fire Department medics arrived and took over care. Bugni was taken to a local hospital but died of his injuries, police said.

The suspect had fled before officers arrived, but he was quickly identified, located and taken into custody, police said.

The THPD said it "reassures the community that it remains committed to swiftly responding to incidents of violence and ensuring that justice is served."

No other information was released.