THPD says second arrest made in May 7 fatal shooting

May 15—Terre Haute police on Wednesday announced a second arrest in a May 7 fatal shooting.

Levon J. Warrington, 21, of Terre Haute, was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of murder, attempted murder, burglary and conspiracy, police said.

Nick O. Rogan, 21, of Terre Haute, was arrested Monday on the same charges.

Killed was Antonio M. Jones, 48, of Terre Haute.

Police have said officers responded about 12:25 a.m. May 7 to a residence in the 1800 block of South Center Street on a report of shots fired.

In a probable cause affidavit filed with the court this week, police said they arrived in response to a reported shooting and found a woman with gunshot wounds who was able to briefly speak to them.

Jones, unconscious on the floor, died from his wounds. He appears to have been the initial target of the attack, as one of the men reportedly said they'd come for him.

Subsequent investigation, including an autopsy, would show the woman was shot four times and Jones five times.

After emergency surgery, the woman told police she was at the residence with Jones, her boyfriend, when four masked people kicked in a door and came into the home.

She and Jones were both shot, and she found herself on the floor with her boyfriend atop her, she said. She was able to crawl to the phone to call 911.

Further investigation, including interviews and the gathering of surveillance video from nearly locations, helped police begin to develop suspects, according to the court document.

THPD says the investigation continues, and more information may be released if and when possible.