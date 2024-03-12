THPD says highly non-cooperative chase suspect arrested

Mar. 12—A suspect had to be Tasered on Tuesday afternoon after failing to stop when officers observed him perform multiple traffic violations and even then refused to cooperate with police, the Terre Haute Police Department said.

Arrested was Eric S. Dilg, 43, of Terre Haute, who was booked on charges of felony resisting law enforcement and battery on law enforcement, in addition to warrants for dealing methamphetamine and being a habitual offender, according to THPD.

About 1:45 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of North 10th Street and Second Avenue for multiple traffic violations. The vehicle failed to stop, prompting a slow-speed pursuit, police said.

Eventually, the driver came to a stop near North Ninth Street and Beech Avenue, but the male driver refused to exit his vehicle upon officers' orders.

After numerous attempts to communicate with the driver, officers deployed pepper balls into the vehicle to compel the man to exit.

The suspect remained non-compliant, however, forcing officers to forcibly remove him, THPD said. During that removal from the car, the suspect became combative, prompting officers to use a Taser.

Even after the use of the Taser, the man continued to resist and refused to cooperate with being placed into a police vehicle, officers said. Ultimately, he was transported to Union Hospital for medical clearance and decontamination before being taken to jail.