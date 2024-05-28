THPD: Another arrest made in May 7 fatal shooting

May 28—Terre Haute police have made a third arrest in a May 7 fatal shooting.

Arrested about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday was De' Rion Wilcox, 20, of Terre Haute.

Wilcox, who turned himself in, faces charges of attempted murder, burglary, and conspiracy.

Killed was Antonio M. Jones, 48, of Terre Haute.

Arrested earlier this month were Levon J. Warrington, 21, of Terre Haute, and Nick O. Rogan, 21, also of Terre Haute. They face the same charges.

Police have said officers responded about 12:25 a.m. May 7 to a residence in the 1800 block of South Center Street on a report of shots fired.

In a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, police said they arrived in response to a reported shooting and found a woman with gunshot wounds who briefly was able to speak to them.

Jones, unconscious on the floor, died from his wounds. He appears to have been the initial target of the attack, as one of the men reportedly said they'd come for him.

Subsequent investigation, including an autopsy, would show the woman was shot four times and Jones five times.

After emergency surgery, the woman told police she was at the residence with Jones, her boyfriend, when four masked people kicked in a door and came into the home.

She and Jones were both shot, and she found herself on the floor with her boyfriend atop her, she said. She was able to crawl to the phone to call 911.

Further investigation helped police begin to develop suspects, they said.

THPD says the investigation continues, and more information may be released if and when possible.