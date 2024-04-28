THPD announces arrest in April 12 THSB robbery

Apr. 28—Terre Haute police on Sunday announced an arrest in the April 12 robbery of The Hometown Savings Bank at 533 Ohio St.

Rodney D. Brock, 54, of Maywood, Illinois, has been arrested on a charge of armed robbery, the Terre Haute Police Department said in a news release.

The downtown bank was robbed about 10:30 April 12, and investigation including the use of video footage from multiple downtown businesses showed the suspect fled in a vehicle that he had parked near the intersection of South Seventh and Walnut streets, police said.

Police determined he entered the city from the north on U.S. 63 driving a vehicle with false or fictitious license plates; they had expired more than ten years ago.

Working with other law enforcement agencies including the FBI, THPD detectives were able to develop information pointing to the suspect's identity and possible involvement in similar crimes, including a bank robbery in New Albany, Indiana, on April 19, THPD said.

The FBI was soon after able to locate and detain Brock without incident. THPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant and met with the FBI to transfer Brock THPD custody. After an interview at THPD, Brock was taken to Vigo County Jail.

The THPD thanked the community, Vigo County prosecutors, and other law enforcement agencies and said it will continue to assist with possibly related cases in other jurisdictions.