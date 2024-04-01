THP: One dead, three injured after crash in Mountain City involving tractor

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- One person is dead after a crash on Highway 91N in Mountain City on Sunday, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

The report said a Hyundai Accent was traveling in the northbound lane of SR91 behind a tractor when the driver reportedly hit the tractor’s rear. The Hyundai then allegedly crossed the center line and struck another vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, traveling southbound. The Hyundai and the tractor came to a stop, while the Nissan ran off the roadway and into the ditch, the report said.

The THP confirmed that the driver of the Hyundai was identified to be Earl Lewis, 85, died as a result of the crash.

The other two drivers and one passenger were reported to have sustained injuries from the crash. All three people in the vehicles were confirmed to be wearing seatbelts, according to the report.

