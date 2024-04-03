THP: Crash on I-26 in Sullivan Co. injures driver & child; charges pending

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman and a 5-year-old child were injured and charges are pending against the woman following a crash on Interstate 26 Tuesday afternoon.

A crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said a silver 2006 Saturn Vue was traveling eastbound on I-26 near mile marker 7 at around 5:40 p.m. The report states the SUV “crossed over the left fog line, over-corrected to the right and swerved to the right shoulder.”

The vehicle then crossed back across the roadway, through the cable barrier and into the median, according to the report. The report said the vehicle then came to a rest in the median on its wheels.

According to the THP, a 26-year-old female driver and a 5-year-old child were both injured and transported to the Johnson City Medical Center. The crash report said charges are pending against the driver.

