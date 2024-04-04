THP: 16-year-old killed in crash, 14-year-old was driving

Charges are pending against a 14-year-old after the car the teen was driving Monday, April 1, hit an embankment in Briceville and the 16-year-old passenger was killed.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that the crash happened at 1:09 a.m. Monday on Frost Bottom Road at state Highway 116. The 2006 Toyota Solara was traveling south on Frost Bottom Road and approaching the intersection when control of the vehicle was lost and it "came to an uncontrolled final rest against the embankment," the THP's preliminary report stated.

Neither teen was wearing a seatbelt, the report stated. The driver was injured.

The THP reports give no other identification of the driver and passenger except that both are from Tennessee.

