THP: 1 dead after rear-ending stopped traffic on I-81 in Blountville

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person has died following a rear-end crash on Interstate 81 Friday night, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports.

A report from the THP said the crash took place at around 9:06 p.m. on I-81 South near mile marker 64 in Blountville.

The report said vehicles were stopped in the southbound right lane due to a previous crash, and a tractor-trailer was part of that traffic. A pickup truck was traveling in the right lane when it “failed to slow and stop for the traffic ahead,” the report states.

The THP said the pickup truck struck the tractor-trailer in the rear, and both vehicles came to an uncontrolled rest in the right lane.

The driver of the pickup truck, Alexa Hoffman, 37, of North Carolina, was killed as a result of the crash, the report said. She was wearing a seat belt. A passenger in the pickup truck, a man also from North Carolina, was injured, the THP said. He was also wearing a seat belt.

The THP said the driver of the tractor-trailer that was rear-ended was not injured.

